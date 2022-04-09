Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 24,288 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,646 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

WY stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

