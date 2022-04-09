Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,650 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.75.

SITE stock opened at $150.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.53 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.69.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.