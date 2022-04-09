Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZUMZ. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.63. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $482,081 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,025 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,822 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 142,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

