Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $761.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.63. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $482,081 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $175,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,514 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,759 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Zumiez by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,680 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

