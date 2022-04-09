ZUM TOKEN Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $436,332.46 and approximately $79.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.83 or 0.00550497 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars.

