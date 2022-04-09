Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Trading Up 4%

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $196.11 and last traded at $195.98. Approximately 11,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,286,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

The company has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.44 and a 200-day moving average of $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Zoetis by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

