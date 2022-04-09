Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZETA. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

In other Zeta Global news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zeta Global by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

