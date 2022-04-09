ZENZO (ZNZ) Reaches One Day Volume of $323.00

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $302,339.86 and $323.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00196811 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00040176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00023261 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.48 or 0.00384871 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars.

