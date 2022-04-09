Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.14.

ZNTL opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $504,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $602,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,307 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,301 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

