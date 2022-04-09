ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0807 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $749,241.60 and approximately $203.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0807 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.48 or 0.00391535 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00085771 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00096806 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

