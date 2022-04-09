ZClassic Price Down 12% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $754,644.13 and $1,263.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.87 or 0.00389305 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00086390 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00094462 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006607 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

