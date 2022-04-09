Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZLNDY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($101.10) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €96.50 ($106.04) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Zalando to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Zalando stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. Zalando has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

