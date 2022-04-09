Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to “Buy”

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $104.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LITE. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.81.

LITE opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.25. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lumentum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Lumentum by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Lumentum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 21.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

