Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) to “Hold”

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enel SpA is an electricity operator in Italy, which engages in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates a range of hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, geothermal, wind, and photovoltaic power plants. The Company is also involved in the import, distribution and sale of natural gas. It listens and compares with consumer associations, environmentalists, small businesses and local governments to prevent critical issues and develop projects in accordance with the needs of all. Enel SpA is based in Rome, Italy. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($10.11) to €8.30 ($9.12) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enel from €9.00 ($9.89) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of ENLAY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 883,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.70. Enel has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

