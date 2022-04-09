Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

NYSE BCSF opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Thomas A. Hough acquired 6,272 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,090 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,662 shares of company stock valued at $170,590. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 123,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

