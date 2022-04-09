Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $141.28 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $118.20 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.