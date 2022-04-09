Zacks Investment Research Lowers ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.42.

NASDAQ RNW opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. ReNew Energy Global has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419,064 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,446,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

