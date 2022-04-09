Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HPP. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 637.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

