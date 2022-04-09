Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) to Sell

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($220.88) to €179.00 ($196.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($230.77) to €205.00 ($225.27) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($160.44) to €145.70 ($160.11) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($203.30) to €188.00 ($206.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.97. 11,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.40. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

