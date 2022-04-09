Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) to Hold

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $17.22 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $534.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.77.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 87.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

