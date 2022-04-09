Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SXC. StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $743.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.90 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,774,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,775,000 after purchasing an additional 409,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,964 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

