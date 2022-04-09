Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) to Sell

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

SOND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonder in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

SOND stock opened at 4.39 on Thursday. Sonder has a one year low of 4.05 and a one year high of 10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of 6.08.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.28 by -8.70. The business had revenue of 86.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 58.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonder will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.60% of Sonder at the end of the most recent reporting period.

