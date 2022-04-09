Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) to Sell

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sun BioPharma Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

