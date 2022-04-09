Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) to Hold

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS INVVY opened at $22.15 on Thursday. Indivior has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

