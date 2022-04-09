Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Hold

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of HT stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $326.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.49. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 155,455 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.