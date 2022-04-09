Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Sell

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BDC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.38. Belden has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Belden by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

