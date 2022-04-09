Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of $2.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNBR. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Sleep Number stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. 541,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,106. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $130.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sleep Number (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.