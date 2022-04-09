Zacks: Brokerages Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.27). PROS posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRO. StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of PRO opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PROS has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $139,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,262 shares of company stock worth $3,006,267. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,967 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,913,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,006,000 after purchasing an additional 368,133 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,772,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,158,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36,798 shares during the period.

PROS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.