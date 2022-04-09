Zacks: Brokerages Expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.05 Million

Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) will post sales of $581.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $582.00 million and the lowest is $580.61 million. DocuSign reported sales of $469.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.29.

DOCU stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,781. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.29 and a beta of 0.90.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,448 shares of company stock worth $5,096,010. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.