Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.70 billion and the lowest is $5.61 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $24.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $24.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.34 billion to $25.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.86.

Shares of CDW traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $175.55. 646,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.47. CDW has a 12 month low of $162.47 and a 12 month high of $208.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at $2,912,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 56.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.