Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Post -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Post -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Apr 9th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYCGet Rating) to report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($2.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of BCYC opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

