Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.54 Million

Analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) will report $31.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.12 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $25.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $140.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.90 million to $147.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $145.85 million, with estimates ranging from $140.16 million to $151.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASC. Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $182.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.64. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

