Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.54 Million

Analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) will report $31.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.12 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $25.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $140.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.90 million to $147.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $145.85 million, with estimates ranging from $140.16 million to $151.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.
Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $182.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.64. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.