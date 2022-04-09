Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Post $0.23 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WNEB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

WNEB stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $200.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475. 5.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 42.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

