Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) to report $150.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.50 million. Orion Group reported sales of $153.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $651.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.46 million to $670.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $694.77 million, with estimates ranging from $690.65 million to $698.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NYSE ORN opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Orion Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

