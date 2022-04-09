Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $570.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) will post $570.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $507.00 million to $645.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $266.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $58,085,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 57,322 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources stock opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 4.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

