Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) will post $130.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.81 million and the lowest is $125.30 million. Invitae reported sales of $103.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $642.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $648.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $874.47 million, with estimates ranging from $863.10 million to $881.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 32.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invitae by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Invitae has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.