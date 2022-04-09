Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 68,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 1,385,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 160.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $15.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.