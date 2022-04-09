Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) will post sales of $20.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $18.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $110.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.97 million to $111.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $140.18 million, with estimates ranging from $126.29 million to $148.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

BLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair cut Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 674,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,667. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company has a market cap of $406.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.51. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $53.42.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.