Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Post -$1.74 EPS

Analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will announce ($1.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.59). Albireo Pharma posted earnings per share of ($2.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($6.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

In related news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,353 shares of company stock valued at $160,843 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $8,959,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ALBO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.26. 297,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,765. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

