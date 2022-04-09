Zacks: Analysts Expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SunOpta’s earnings. SunOpta reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STKL. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 22,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 172,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 96,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $646.10 million, a P/E ratio of -74.38 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

