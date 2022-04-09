Zacks: Analysts Expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $26.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.20 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $22.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $128.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.67 million to $130.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $163.58 million, with estimates ranging from $158.41 million to $167.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.86. 509,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,478. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

