Zacks: Analysts Expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kura Oncology.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000.

Shares of KURA stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $16.25. 404,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.39. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $30.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.