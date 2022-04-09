Zacks: Analysts Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. BGC Partners posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $6,086,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 76.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 48,403 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 56,412 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 88.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 4,342,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,625,000 after buying an additional 2,041,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 204.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

