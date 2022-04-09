Zacks: Analysts Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Announce Earnings of $25.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) will post $25.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $28.27 and the lowest is $23.25. AutoZone reported earnings per share of $26.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $111.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $108.53 to $113.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $121.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $114.11 to $128.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,057.21.

Shares of AZO traded up $34.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,190.56. The stock had a trading volume of 205,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,195. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,367.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,221.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,953.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,905.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock worth $12,816,334 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.