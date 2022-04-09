Zacks: Analysts Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $372.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) will report sales of $372.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $374.60 million and the lowest is $369.60 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $368.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDRX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 174,655 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 201,427 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. 1,071,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.