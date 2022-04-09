Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $87.16 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $46.12 and a one year high of $92.82. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,805,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,536,000 after buying an additional 32,592 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

