Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRTGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $87.16 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $46.12 and a one year high of $92.82. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,805,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,536,000 after buying an additional 32,592 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.