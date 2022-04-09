Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.11). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Li-Cycle.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LICY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

NYSE LICY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. 1,502,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,251. The company has a current ratio of 28.35, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,918,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,684,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,890,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.