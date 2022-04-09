Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.01 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,794. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.35. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

