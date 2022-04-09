Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSHD. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 121,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,168. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.39.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

