Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $366.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $366.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $513.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.43. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

